iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

