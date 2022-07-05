Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

MNST stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.