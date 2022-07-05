iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 74,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.