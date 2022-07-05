The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.