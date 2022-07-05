Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 81,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

