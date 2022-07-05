CVA Family Office LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of CP opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

