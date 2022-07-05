CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

TEL opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

