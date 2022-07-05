James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

PIPR opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

