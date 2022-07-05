CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

