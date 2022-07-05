CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in HP by 305.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 209,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in HP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of HP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HPQ stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

