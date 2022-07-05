RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Trimmed by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total value of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

