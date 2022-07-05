Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,182,000 after purchasing an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter.

GNR opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

