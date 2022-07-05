Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

