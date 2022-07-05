Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Moderna by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,456,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,952,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,547,795 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.