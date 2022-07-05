Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

