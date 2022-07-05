Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 152,356 shares during the period.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

