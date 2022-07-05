Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

