Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

ABMD stock opened at $254.56 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

