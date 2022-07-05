Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $235,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.