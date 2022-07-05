CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,638,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $4,299,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

