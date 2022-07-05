CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

