CVA Family Office LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameren by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

