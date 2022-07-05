Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 122,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

