CVA Family Office LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Ameren by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Ameren by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of AEE opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

