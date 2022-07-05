CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,923 shares of company stock valued at $20,452,297 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.