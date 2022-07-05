Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

