Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

