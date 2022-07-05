CVA Family Office LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

