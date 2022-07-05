Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

