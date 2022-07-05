Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

