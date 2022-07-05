Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

