O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

