Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.