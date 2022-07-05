Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.50. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

