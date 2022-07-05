Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $465.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cintas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

