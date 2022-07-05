Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $465.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.
NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60.
Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cintas (CTAS)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.