522 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $317.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.88. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.