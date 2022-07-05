Grove Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

AIG opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

