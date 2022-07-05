Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 53.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of GM opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

