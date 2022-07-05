Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Progressive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 417,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PGR opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

