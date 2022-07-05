Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

