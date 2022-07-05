Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.