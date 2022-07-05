Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 17,300 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

