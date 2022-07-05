Katalyo Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $210,507.43 and approximately $98,419.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00156642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

