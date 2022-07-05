Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna stock opened at $268.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.85 and its 200 day moving average is $244.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

