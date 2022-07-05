Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $0.15

Coldstack (CLS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $226,899.48 and $252,830.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00156642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

