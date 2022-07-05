Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

