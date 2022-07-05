Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,923 shares of company stock valued at $20,452,297. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

