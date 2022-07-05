The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $528,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 55.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

