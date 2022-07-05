Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 703 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

