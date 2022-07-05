Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

ADI stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

